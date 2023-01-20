Business

Dangote Cement appoints Pathak as GMD

The Board of Directors of Dangote Cement Plc has approved the appointment of Arvind Pathak as the Group Managing Director of the company, with effect from March 1. In a statement signed by Company Secretary, Edward Imoedemhe, and obtained from the website of the Nigerian Exchange, Pathak’s appointment follows the retirement of Michel Puchercos and as the Group Managing Director/CEO of Dangote Cement Plc effective February 28, 2023. The vompany said the appointment of Pathak would be included in the agenda at the next Annual General Meeting for ratification by the shareholders in accordance with Companies and Allied Matters Act.

The Board, therefore, expressed appreciation to Puchercos for his commitment and contributions to the Board and wished him well in his future endeavors while welcoming Pathak back to the Dangote family and wishing him success in his new role.

Pathak is an experienced business leader who worked as MD and CEO of Birla Corporation Ltd before this appointment. Also, he was the Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement Plc until 2021. With over 30 years of experience in the cement industry, he has worked most of his tenure in turning around businesses, operations, and maintenance of plants, as well as leading important greenfield projects.

 

