Dangote cement begins Season Two promo

Winners of star prizes in the Bag of Goodies national consumer promo Season 1 done by Dangote Cement Plc in 2019 have expressed huge excitement over the approaching Season 2 version.

 

The second version is billed to take off nationwide this month.

 

The star winners, among the 40 lucky individuals across Nigeria who were each presented with a brand new saloon car for their wins in the Season 1 promo, also commended the cement manufacturing giant and its Chairman, Aliko Dangote, for transforming their lives for participating in a promo unveiled to improve the lives of 21 million citizens through various prizes won.

 

Some of the enthusiastic winners, who were contacted on the telephone, recalled how their wins in the past promo enhanced their good fortunes, hailed the sincerity of Dangote in handing over the cars to them, and urged Nigerians to participate in the Season 2 promo.

 

They insisted that the 2019 consumer promo was credible, real and a life-changing experience, and expressed willingness to actively participate in the new Bog of Goodies 2020 Season 2 promo.

 

The first star (car) prize winner in Season 1 promo, Abraka, Delta State-based cement retailer, Benjamin Igherighe, in a phone interview, endorsed the BOG2 promo, saying it was real and credible.

 

The cement dealer urged the public to take advantage of the promo to buy cement for their building projects and at the same time stand a chance of winning life-changing prizes from Dangote Cement. Benjamin said the

