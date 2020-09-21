Dangote Cement commits N4bn to CSR projects

Dangote Cement PLC, Ibese, said it had committed about N4.1 billion into various infrastructural projects as Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for its 14 host communities in Yewa land in Ogun State.

This was as the company flagged off the 2020 Acutherapy training for youths in the area. In the same vein, the Ogun State government which spoke through the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Dr. Oluwadare Kehinde, commended the firm for living up to its billing in the provision of social services to the people.

At the flag off of the training at Ibese at the weekend, the cement company’s Plant Director, Mr. Azad Nawabuddin, said the company was willing to spend much more because the company owed its continuous operation to the peaceful conduct of the community.

The Dangote Cement boss explained training was part of the company’s Host Community Youths Skills Acquisition and Empow-erment Programme, for which the firm was irrevocably committed.

Nawabuddin said the management of the company believed that education was power and that was why the firm had consistently invested in training of the youth so that they could be self-reliant

He said: “Education is power, skill is power, Dangote cement places a premium on education and skills acquisition that is why we are encouraging our people to be educated.”

Giving the profile of the CSR of Dangote Cement, Ibese, the Head, External Relations, Mr. Joseph Alabi, disclosed that since the inception of Dangote Cement at Ibese in the last eight years, the company had executed capital projects to the tune of N4.381 billion. He itemised the projects as 40 classrooms, three health centres, 22 boreholes, three transformers totalled N4.1 billion.

According to him, various ongoing projects include 18 classrooms, four roads, one borehole, one health centre, and five transformers estimated at N278 million.

Alabi said 635 youths from the communities in various institutions across the country had benefited from the company’s annual scholarship award while 20 youths were sent to Dangote Academy at Obajana for training in various endeavours and some had been employed by the Ibese plant.

