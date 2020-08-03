Dangote Cement distributors get 82 trucks, three-wheelers

Dangote Cement Plc has presented 82 brand new trucks to its distributors to assist them ease their product distribution logistics.

The move, the company said, was to help the distributors, responsible for the availability of the cement products nationwide, to service their customers efficiently and more profitably and in turn take their businesses to the next level. This is coming on the heels of similar presentation of motorised threewheelers to some distributors and retailers across the nation.

The truck presentation, held at the Enugu assembly plant of the SHACMAN truck, was preceded by a special training session held for the drivers of the trucks, with the supervisors and managers of the distributors’ companies in attendance.

The training organised by Dangote Cement Plc in collaboration with Transit Support Services Limited (TSSL), the producers of SHACMAN trucks in Nigeria, was part of a purchase agreement, designed to ensure the drivers get acquainted with the new trucks to minimise breakdowns and auto accidents.

According to the organisers, the training, which focused more on the drivers, touched on the special skills needed to drive such trucks, road signs and comportment of the drivers as well as the general driving rules. “It will help them to be more aware of their trucks and help to reduce carnage on Nigerian roads,” the firm said.

