Dangote Cement donates multi-million naira clinic In Kogi

Dangote Cement Plc has donated a new state-of-the-art clinic In Kogi State. The health facility was donated to the Iwaa community in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State. Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman, Lokoja Local Government, Alhaji Muhammad Danasabe Muhammad said: “Today is another milestone in Iwaa,” even as he lauded Dangote Cement for prioritising the health needs of the community.” While chronicling the interventions made by Dangote Cement Plc in the state, Muhammad said the company had in partnership with Lokoja Council Area, equipped the Obajana Primary Health Care Centre with modern medical equipment and consumables.

The chairman, who was represented by the Council’s Secretary, Umar Muhammad, also recalled that Dangote Cement built a standard primary healthcare centre in Oyo community and equipped it with necessary medical facilities. For his part, the traditional leader of Iwaa, HRH Oba Francis Migbole, described the construction and the commissioning of the facility as the act of God, adding that it was only God that could reward Alhaji Aliko Dangote for the health facility. Describing Dangote, Oba Migbole said: “He is a man to emulate, a man who has contributed positively to the world at large.”

