Dangote Cement generates N162.9bn profit in HY’20

Dangote Cement Plc. has reported a profit before tax (PBT) of N162.90 billion for the six months ended June 30 even as two block makers have emerged winners in its ongoing Spell and Win a million national consumer promo.

According to the unaudited results of the company released on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the declared profit was 4.7 per cent higher than N155.49 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.

The results indicate a resilient half-year 2020 performance despite the impact of COVID-19. The Group revenue went up to N476.9 billion, Group Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was N218.1 billion, representing a 45.7 per cent margin while Pan-Africa EBITDA was up by 31.6 per cent to N31.5 billion; a margin of 21.7 per cent. Speaking on the results, Group Managing Director, Dangote Cement, Michel Puchercos, said: “I am humbled by the fact that we continue to be in a strong position despite the economic downturn that the world is facing due to COVID-19.

Although April was greatly impacted by lockdowns and restrictions across our operations, we experienced a strong quarter. We achieved a record high volume and EBITDA margin in pan-Africa of 4.7Mt and 21.7 per cent respectively. Group EBITDA was up slightly despite the impact of COVID-19.

“I am particularly pleased to announce that Dangote Cement shipped its first clinker cargo to Senegal from our new cement terminal in Apapa, Lagos. It has been a long journey for Nigeria, from being one of the largest bulk importers of cement, to being selfsufficient in cement production, and now an e

xporter of clinker. “We are on track to en-sure West and Central Africa are cement and clinker independent, with Nigeria as the main supply hub. We want to continue developing regional and continental trade between the ECOWAS countries and beyond.”

On the company’s measures against the COVID-19 pandemic, Puchercos stated that: “We are committed to protecting our team members and communities by being fully compliant with health and safety measures. We remain focused on adapting to the rapidly evolving markets in which we operate. We continue to deploy our efforts to maintain our cost competitiveness while ensuring that our balance sheet is resilient.”

