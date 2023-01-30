Dangote Cement hires GMD

Dangote Cement Plc has appointed Mr Arvind Pathak as the group managing director with effect from March 1, 2023. The company disclosed this in a corporate disclosure signed by the acting Company Secretary/General Counsel, Edward Imoedemhe and made available to the Nigerian Exchange Limited. Pathak is an experienced business leader, who worked as MD and CEO of Birla Corporation Limited before this appointment. Also, he was the chief operating officer and deputy group managing director of Dangote Cement until 2021. Imoedemhe said that after three years as Group Managing Director/CEO of Dangote Cement Plc, Mr Michel Puchercos would be retiring from the Board of Directors and as the group managing director/ CEO effective February 28, 2023, adding that the board of the company had approved the appointment of Mr Arvind Pathak as group managing director of Dangote Cement, effective March 1, 2023. With over 30 years of experience in the cement industry, he has worked most of his tenure in turning around businesses, operations and maintenance of plants, as well as leading important greenfield projects.
Related Articles
Africa, Caribbean to deepen ties via regional devt banks
Economic ties between Africa and the Caribbean took a strong upward turn this week as the regions’ premier financial institutions — the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Caribbean Development Bank — came together to advance their collaboration. AfDB President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, on Tuesday, delivered the prestigious 22nd William G. Demas Memorial Lecture at […]
Oil marketers laud FG’s push for cooking gas
Follow global clamour for zero carbon emission, members of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) have commended the Federal Government over its campaign to ensure widespread deployment and usage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, in the country. Speaking in a virtual meeting with energy reporters, the new […]
Oloche: Football is one of the biggest passion points for our consumers
Sampson Oloche, Head, Premium, Sessionable, Portfolio, Nigerian Breweries, in this chat with journalists, speaks on several issues, including the fact that unique brand building strategies and unbeatable records of innovative ideation are the secrets behind the phenomenon growth of the brand, Heineken. SUNDAY OJEME reports As a centenarian brand with presence in […]
