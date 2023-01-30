Dangote Cement hires GMD

Dangote Cement Plc has appointed Mr Arvind Pathak as the group managing director with effect from March 1, 2023. The company disclosed this in a corporate disclosure signed by the acting Company Secretary/General Counsel, Edward Imoedemhe and made available to the Nigerian Exchange Limited. Pathak is an experienced business leader, who worked as MD and CEO of Birla Corporation Limited before this appointment. Also, he was the chief operating officer and deputy group managing director of Dangote Cement until 2021. Imoedemhe said that after three years as Group Managing Director/CEO of Dangote Cement Plc, Mr Michel Puchercos would be retiring from the Board of Directors and as the group managing director/ CEO effective February 28, 2023, adding that the board of the company had approved the appointment of Mr Arvind Pathak as group managing director of Dangote Cement, effective March 1, 2023. With over 30 years of experience in the cement industry, he has worked most of his tenure in turning around businesses, operations and maintenance of plants, as well as leading important greenfield projects.

