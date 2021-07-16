Business

Dangote Cement implements XBRL reporting format

Dangote Cement has become the first Nigerian listed company to report its financial results using IFRS taxonomy. It announced that its financial information has been made available to investors in eXtensible Business Reporting Language (XBRL) format using the IFRS taxonomy. XBRL enables companies standardise the preparation, publishing and exchange of financial information in a machinereadable format. It is mainly used by publicly listed companies, which are required to use it by law, such as companies listed in the USA, Europe and South Africa. Data contained in the company’s third quarter 2020, FY’20 and first quarter 2021 financial statements are now available in XBRL format.

Michel Puchercos, Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Cement, said on the execution of XBRL: “We believe that adopting XBRL reporting will strongly benefit Dangote Cement’s existing and potential investors. It represents another step in Dangote Cement’s continuing efforts to modernise and enhance transparency of, and access to, companies’ disclosures.” According to him, the adoption of XBRL will “enable our publicly available financial information to be captured accurately and promptly, thus bringing uniformity of our results on all the platforms and ensuring that investors and analysts who use these platforms have the correct information. Although XBRL reporting is not mandatory for companies listed on the Nigerian exchange, it is becoming a universal format to exchange financial data and promotes the coordination of international reporting requirements.

