Dangote Cement moves to buy back 10% of shares

Dangote Cement Plc has said it will soon commence the programme of taking back 10 percent of its shares from existing shareholders. The move is however subject to approval of the relevant capital market regulatory authorities though shareholders have asked the company to proceed with the deal. “Dangote Cement Plc had established this programme pursuant to a resolution of the Company on January 22, 2020, for the repurchase of up to 10% of its total issued shares from the shareholders. However, the COVID-19 pandemic had made it challenging to fully implement the Programme as planned, a statement from the company disclosed. Meanwhile, the Board of the Company it is the right time for the deal with the stabilization of the stock market and improvement in economic conditions. The Board of Directors consequently decided that it is in the best interest of the Company to undertake further tranches of the Programme.

Business

Chevron names chairman/MD

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and CNL (the NNPC/CNL JV), Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), has appointed Mr Richard Kennedy as its Chairman/Managing Director. In a statement signed by company’s General Man •Kennedyager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Esimaje Brikinn, Kennedy was the Director, Deepwater and Production Sharing Contracts, […]
Business

Sanusi asks CBN to fund BDCs to defend naira

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi, has said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) must fund Bureau De Change (BDC) segment of the foreign exchange, if it was keen on defending the naira.   Sanusi, a former CBN governor, said this action will bridge the gaps between official and parallel market rates of the naira.   The […]
Business

CBN’s forex interventions hit $18.35bn in 9m

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

As part of its efforts to ensure a stable exchange rate, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sold foreign exchange amounting to $18.35billion to authorised dealers between January and September this year, findings by New Telegraph show. An analysis of latest forex data obtained from the apex bank indicates that it supplied a total of […]

