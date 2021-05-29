Dangote Cement moves to buy back 10% of shares

Dangote Cement Plc has said it will soon commence the programme of taking back 10 percent of its shares from existing shareholders. The move is however subject to approval of the relevant capital market regulatory authorities though shareholders have asked the company to proceed with the deal. “Dangote Cement Plc had established this programme pursuant to a resolution of the Company on January 22, 2020, for the repurchase of up to 10% of its total issued shares from the shareholders. However, the COVID-19 pandemic had made it challenging to fully implement the Programme as planned, a statement from the company disclosed. Meanwhile, the Board of the Company it is the right time for the deal with the stabilization of the stock market and improvement in economic conditions. The Board of Directors consequently decided that it is in the best interest of the Company to undertake further tranches of the Programme.
