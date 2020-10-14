Dangote Cement produces 265 millionaires, extends promo

Dangote Cement Plc has announced the extension of its ongoing Spell & Win “Bag of Goodies” Season 2 consumer promo by one month. This was as 265 millionaires have so far emerged in the promo nationwide.

The Director of Marketing, Dangote Cement Plc, Mrs. Funmi Sanni, disclosed that the promo, which was billed to end on November 15, had now been extended to December 15, 2020. The director said the extension was due to popular demand by excited consumers and other stakeholders who still wanted to participate and emerge as millionaires in the promo.

Sanni explained that the promo, which is one of the company’s strategies, came at an appropriate time to cushion the effects and impact of COVID-19 on businesses and families and had proven to be very popular with consumers; hence the decision to extend the window. Speaking at the prize presentation ceremonies, the director noted that the promotion was to encourage the customers to continue patronising the product which, according to her, is the best in the country.

Sanni said a customer could only win the N1 million cash prize on collection of the scratch cards that “each carries letter D, A, N, G, O, T and E to make up the name D-A-N-G-O-T-E”. She added that other prizes to be won included motorbikes, tricycles, TV sets, recharge cards, among other prizes. Winners, who were presented with dummy cheques, received instant bank alerts during the presentation ceremonies held in several cities across the nation. The National Sales Director, Dangote Cement, Adeyemi Fajobi, said “Dangote remains the best in building of structures in Nigeria and beyond”.

