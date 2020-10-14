Metro & Crime

Dangote Cement produces 265 millionaires, extends promo

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Dangote Cement Plc has announced the extension of its ongoing Spell & Win “Bag of Goodies” Season 2 consumer promo by one month. This was as 265 millionaires have so far emerged in the promo nationwide.

The Director of Marketing, Dangote Cement Plc, Mrs. Funmi Sanni, disclosed that the promo, which was billed to end on November 15, had now been extended to December 15, 2020. The director said the extension was due to popular demand by excited consumers and other stakeholders who still wanted to participate and emerge as millionaires in the promo.

Sanni explained that the promo, which is one of the company’s strategies, came at an appropriate time to cushion the effects and impact of COVID-19 on businesses and families and had proven to be very popular with consumers; hence the decision to extend the window. Speaking at the prize presentation ceremonies, the director noted that the promotion was to encourage the customers to continue patronising the product which, according to her, is the best in the country.

Sanni said a customer could only win the N1 million cash prize on collection of the scratch cards that “each carries letter D, A, N, G, O, T and E to make up the name D-A-N-G-O-T-E”. She added that other prizes to be won included motorbikes, tricycles, TV sets, recharge cards, among other prizes. Winners, who were presented with dummy cheques, received instant bank alerts during the presentation ceremonies held in several cities across the nation. The National Sales Director, Dangote Cement, Adeyemi Fajobi, said “Dangote remains the best in building of structures in Nigeria and beyond”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Police arrest man for killing his 60-year-old aunt over alleged witchcraft

Posted on Author Reporter

*Threaten showdown with NANS over planned fuel hike protest Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta A 23-year-old man, Dansu Asogba has been arrested by men of the Ogun state Police Command for allegedly killing his 60-year-old aunt, Iyabo Dansu over allegation of witchcraft. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement in Abeokuta Saturday […]
Metro & Crime

Hospital shut as 9 medical personnel test positive in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

A Specialist hospital at Jericho, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, has been shut down by the Oyo State government following results of COVID-19 tests on nine medical personnel of the hospital which returned positive. New Telegraph learnt that two patients in the hospital had earlier tested positive leading to the test conducted on all the medical personnel […]
Metro & Crime

COVID -19: Bayelsa Correctional Service gets isolation centre

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Controller of Corrections, Nigeria Correctional Service, Bayelsa State Command, Seth Edoghotu has disclosed that the headquarters of the service has approved a COVID -19 isolation centre for the Medium Security Custodial Centre situated in Okaka, Yenagoa the state capital. Edoghotu, speaking in Yenagoa on Wednesday, maintained that the service was amongst the first parastatals […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: