Dangote Cement rewards 14 more winners of promo

14 Dangote cement customers who emerged winners of one-million star-prize got instant bank credit alert in the ongoing Dangote Cement bag of goodies season 2 . Ayodele Benjamin, one of the star winners in Lagos described the alert as touching, announcing to the gathering that it is the highest amount of money he has ever received in his life. He stated that the prize from Dangote Cement is touching and divine because his wife just gave birth to a baby boy few days ago. He urged other cement consumers to continue patronizing Dangote Cement brand as it is trustworthy and has the interest of all stakeholders at heart.

Another winner, Adufe Adetunji in his remarks said that Dangote has become a household name in giving back to customers and consumers. According to him, Dangote Cement promised to make 1,000 Nigerians become billionaires and has kept his promise by enabling winners get alerts today. According to a statement from the company, in Owerri, Imo State, two winners emerged while a third person went home with a television set.

One of the winners in the Owerri, Abua Peter was full of accolades for Dangote Cement for giving to winners the sum of one million naira as star prize adding that the money is handy in alleviating the hardship caused by COVID-19 scourge. Speaking to journalists at the ceremony held in Port Harcourt, one of the star prize winners, Edet Udeme said that winning one million in the promo is a dream come through as he has been using Dangote Cement in his construction projects.

