Dangote Cement: Shareholders give go ahead for 10% share buy-back

Shareholders of Dangote Cement have authorised the management of the company to undertake a share buyback of up to 10 per cent of its issued shares, effective from the date of the resolution. The company had earlier indicated an interest in undergoing a share buyback programme in respect of up to 10 per cent of its issued shares, for the purpose of improving the company’s return on equity and its shareholders’ value, so as to facilitate the future long-term growth of the company.

The approval through voting, which was given at the company’s Extraordinary General Meeting, held in Lagos, recorded a 100 per cent approval from the shareholders, with many of them describing the exercise as very laudable and a winwin situation for them. Among other resolutions, the shareholders authorised that the “Memorandum and Articles of Association of the company be amended (as applicable), upon completion of the share buyback, to reflect the company’s share capital, following the cancellation (if any) of the shares acquired and/or otherwise held by the company.”

The Board was also authorised to ensure that the amendment of the Articles of Association of the company reflects the company’s share capital, following the cancellation (if any) of the shares acquired and/or otherwise held by the company. Recall that the shareholders, at the company’s 13th Annual General Meeting (AGM), also commended the management of the company for an impressive performance despite economic challenges in the year under review.

 

