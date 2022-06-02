Dangote Cement, SON task block moulders, artisans on quality, standard

Block moulders and artisans nationwide have been enjoined to adhere strictly to quality and shun acts that could compromise the standard of their products. They were also given hints on how to detect fake or adulterated cement. Against the background of constant building collapse across the country, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) said block moulders occupy a strategic position in the building industry and, therefore, should make quality their watchword. The SON gave the advice in Port Harcourt during a recent sensitisation workshop organised by Dangote Cement Plc in collaboration with the regulatory organisation for the block moulders and other artisans from Bayelsa and Rivers states. Speaking during a presentation at the workshop, SON’s Asst. State Director, Lillian Gua emphasised the need for the artisans to know the right mixes in the production of blocks so that they would be able to achieve the expected quality.
