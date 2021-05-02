News Top Stories

Dangote Cement to pay N40.39bn in corporate tax

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

…ramps up production capacity to meet local demand

 

Nigeria’s Dangote Cement Plc is expected to pay a total of N40.39 billion in taxation to the nation’s treasury from its operational result in the first quarter of 2021. According to the financial result published by the country’s largest cement manufacturer on Friday, the amount is due from corporate tax for the period ended March 31, 2021.

 

The amount of corporate tax due from Dangote Cement in the first three months of this year is higher by 47.3 per cent compared with the N27.42 billion paid in the corresponding period of 2020 financial year.

 

In addition, the company currently pays over N240 million Value Added Tax (VAT) daily to the government, making DCP one of the biggest private sector tax payers in the country.

 

As part of the company’s corporate social responsibility, in line with the government’s quest to boost infrastructural development in the country, Dangote Cement opted to provide funding for the constructions of major roads in Lagos and Kogi States.

 

The roads are the critical Lagos Apapa Port road leading to the old toll gate and the Lokoja-Obajana- Kabba road straddling Kogi and Kwara states. Further analysis of the financial report showed that the company ramped up production capacity in the Obajana Line 5 and resumed production at the Gboko plant to meet increased demand for its products.

 

Dangote Cement also increased total volume of cement sold in the first three months of the year from its Nigerian operations to 4.9Mt compared to the 4.0Mt sold in the first quarter of 2020. Pan-African operations sold 2.6Mt of cement in the period under review compared to 2.3Mt sold in the corresponding period in 2020. The cement maker said it’s making efforts to start the Okpella Plant before the end of June in order to meet the increasing demand for cement in the country and help to moderate prices in the market. Commenting on the financial result, Dangote Cement GMD/Chief Executive Officer, Michel Puchercos, said that the company started the first quarter of 2021 on a positive note and recorded increases in revenue and profitability. He stated that the cement company posted a profit after tax N89.7 billion. “We took the strategic decision to pause our clinker exports to ensure we meet the rapid volume growth in the Nigerian domestic market.

 

We are improving the output of our existing and new assets and aim to recommence clinker exports in the second quarter. “Our Pan-Africa operations have reached new heights, with an EBITDA margin of 25.5 per cent and volume growth of 12.8 per cent reported during the quarter.

 

“One of our priorities in 2021 is to strengthen our alternative fuel initiative. It focuses on leveraging the circular economy business model, optimising costs and reducing exposure of our cost base to foreign currency fluctuations.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Makinde, Institute task FG on local printers, decry N15bn loss to pandemic

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has urged the Federal Government to promote the nation’s economy that has been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by patronizing local printers for major publications and other documents in the country. The governor, who stated this through his Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, who […]
News

COVID-19: Congo Republic opposition presidential candidate, Kolelas, dies at 61

Posted on Author Reporter

    The main opposition challenger in Congo Republic’s March 21 presidential election Guy Brice Parfiat Kolelas who was sick in hospital with COVID-19 has died at 61, a spokesman said on Monday. Kolelas’s election campaign said on Sunday that the former minister was in hospital with COVID-19 and could be evacuated to France, reports […]
News

Insecurity: CAN declares 23 August collective prayer day for Nigeria

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

Disturbed over the rising cases of insecurity in the country, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has declared August 23, 2020, as a day to offer collective prayers, seeking God’s intervention in Nigeria. CAN since the beginning of the year, has consistently called on churches in Nigeria to embark on a joint offering of special […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica