News

Dangote Cement to pay over N97bn in corporate tax for 2020

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Africa’s largest cement producer, Dangote Cement Plc, has remained a major contributor to the economy with a tax charge of N97 billion for the financial year ended 31st December 2020, even as it proposed a dividend of N16 per share. According to the cement group’s audited results released on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the tax charge represents an increase over the sum of N50 billion recorded in 2019. Dangote Cement’s Nigerian operations during the period sold 15.9Mt for the full year 2020, compared to 14.1Mt in 2019. This included both cement and clinker sales. Looking at the domestic sales alone, Nigerian operations sold 15.6Mt.

Revenues for the Nigerian operations came in at ₦720.0 billion, owing to demand in the domestic market. This volume growth was enhanced by a successful innovative national consumer promotion “Bag of Goodies – Season 2” and lower rains in the third quarter compared to the previous year. Dangote Cement posted a record high Pan-African EBITDA of ₦71.3 billion. Within the period under review, the cement group commissioned its gas power plant in Tanzania, and group earnings per share was ₦16.14.

The organisation recorded strong performance not only at the top line, but also at the bottom line, owing to cost saving measures. Despite inflationary pressures and foreign exchange volatility, disciplined cost control measures enabled the company to maintain a relatively flat cash cost per tonne.

The cost control measures included improved plant efficiency, better fuel mix and general overhead optimisation. Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Cement Plc, Michel Puchercos, in his comments on the results said: “2020 was a good year for Dangote Cement across the board. Several firsts made 2020 a productive year such as our maiden clinker shipment, maiden bond issuance and successful buyback programme. We increased our capacity by 3Mt in Nigeria, commissioned our two export terminals and commissioned our gas power plant in Tanzania. All these were achieved while we focused on protecting our people, customers and communities from the impact of the pandemic.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ganduje organises special prayers against COVID-19

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has organised a special prayer session with 360 Islamic clerics, Imams and other Islamic leaders praying for Spiritual guidance to save the state and the country against COVID-19. Ganduje said: “We are here for two major reasons. We are all aware that COVID-19 is a trial from Almighty […]
News

Activist sues Sam Adeyemi, Burna Boy, 48 others over role in #EndSARS protests

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A human rights activist, Mr Kenechukwu Okeke, has filed a criminal complaint Against 50 persons including musicians Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Davido and the Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi for their roles in the #EndSARS protests that took place nationwide in October. Okeke sued them before a Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja […]
News

Pharmacists endorse COVID-19 vaccines as safe

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has declared that given the scientific evidence available at its disposal as well as professional competences in the science and technology of vaccines formulation protocol, that COVID-19 vaccines are safe for Nigerians. They also regretted that even with the availability of funds and infrastructure, Nigeria cannot produce vaccines due […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica