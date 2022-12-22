News

Dangote Cement's CDP Climate Rating Upgraded to B

Dangote Cement Plc has had its Carbon Disclosure Project(CDP) rating raised from B- to B in recognition of the cement producer’s commitment to climate change. The rating upgrade indicates that Dangote Cement has addressed the environmental impact of its business and ensures good environmental management.

This upgrade demonstrates the continued efforts made by the company to increase its levels of non-financial disclosure and improve its sustainability reporting, said Dangote Cement in a statement. This year, for the fourth time, Dangote Cement submitted to the CDP, one of the world’s leading research groups focused on climate change. Dangote Cement has received two consecutive rating upgrades over the past two years and in addition to the rating upgrade, Dangote Cement is a CDP supporter.

 

