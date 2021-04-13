News Top Stories

Dangote clears air on arbitrary cement price allegation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Taiwo Hassan The management of Dangote Cement Plc has said that the price of a bag of cement from its factories and plants across Nigeria (as at April 12, 2021) is N2,450 in Obajana and Gboko, and N2,510 in Ibese inclusive of value added tax (VAT).

 

According to the firm, the clarification is coming in view of recent insinuations that the company sells cement in Nigeria at significantly higher prices relative to other countries, particularly Ghana and Zambia.

 

Dangote’s Group Executive Director, Strategy, Portfolio Development & Capital Projects, Devakumar Edwin, revealed that while a bag of cement sells for an equivalent of $5.1, including VAT in Nigeria, it sells for $7.2 in Ghana and $5.95 in Zambia ex-factory, inclusive of all taxes.

 

He said that though the company had direct control over its ex-factory prices, it cannot control the ultimate price of cement when it gets to the market.

 

Edwin advised that it was important to distinguish Dangote’s ex-factory prices from prices at which retailers sell cement in the market.

 

He, therefore, frowned at intentional misinformation or de-marketing, allegedly sponsored by some individuals, that Dangote sells its cement at higher prices in Nigeria relative to other African countries at the expense of Nigerians.

 

He described the allegation as false, misleading and unfounded, while giving the media persons present at the press conference copies of invoices from Nigeria and some other African countries (Cameroun, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Zambia), and urging them to conduct independent investigations on the price of cement across the West African coast.

 

Edwin further explained that while Dangote cement has 60 per cent share of the market, other companies have the remaining 40 per cent.

 

According to him, DCP neither has control over the prices charged by other cement manufacturers nor the prices charged by retailers in the markets.

 

He further explained that: “demand for cement has risen globally as fallout of the COVID crisis.

 

Nigeria is no exception as a combination of monetary policy changes and low returns from the capital market has resulted in a significant increase in construction activity.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Benin monarch to appoint interim priest for Holy Arousa Cathedral

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu BENIN CITY

The Benin monarch, HRM, Oba Ewuare II, yesterday announced plans to expedite reopening of Holy Aruosa Cathedral of Benin, which has been closed down.   The Benin Traditional Council had removed Mr. Harrison Okao as the Ohenosa (Priest) of Holy Aruosa Cathedral, also known as the Benin national church. Okao’s removal was in response to […]
News

Gridlock: FG to deploy 200 security officers to Tin Can, Apapa ports

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

  The Minister of Transportation, Chibuikem Amaechi, has said that 200 security officers would be deployed to Apapa and Tin-Can Ports to clear the gridlock on the route and stop trucks from parking on the road.   A statement by Mrs Taiye Elebiyo-Edeni, Media Assistant to the minister, noted that Amaechi disclosed this during a […]
News

Senate: No hope of stable electricity in Nigeria soon

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Minister confesses stagnation of $5.8bn Mambilla project The upper chamber of the National Assembly, yesterday, dashed the hopes of millions of Nigerians to experience stable electricity supply in the country. The Senate said that going by the gross underfunding of the sector by the Federal Government, the power sector may remain in its current epileptic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica