News

Dangote disburses scholarship fund in Kogi

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Dangote Coal Limited in Kogi State has disbursed its yearly scholarship fund to beneficiaries in the various host communities in the state. The disbursement was done at a ceremony attended by top traditional leaders, government officials, Dangote Coal staff and members of the communities.

 

Most of those who attended the ceremony at the weekend, described Dangote Group as one of the most socially responsible companies in Nigeria. The Onu of Ojukwu, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Muhammadd Ogbe, who was the most senior traditional leader in Ankpa, urged the communities to be peaceful, asking them to also support Dangote Coal and that the company was a blessing to his people. He said Dangote Coal had provided jobs and hope for his people.

 

Speaking at the ceremony, Coordinator of Dangote Coal, Alhaji Usman Jibrin, said he was elated that the scheme had continued to run for years consecutively. Speaking to newsmen on the sideline at the ceremony, Jibrin said five beneficiaries were selected from each community, adding that the people in all the communities were very impressed by the gesture and the selection process. Listing other interventions in the communities, the coordinator said boreholes had been constructed in each of the communities.

 

Other philanthropic gestures of Dangote Coal in the communities include the construction of roads, creation of empowerment schemes for women through a revolving loan and the construction of clinic and schools, among others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

We are moving towards the peak of COVID 19 infection in Bayelsa – Apoku

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Bayelsa State Chairman of COVID-19 Task Force, Dr. Inodu Apoku yesterday warned that the number of coronavirus cases will increase in the next few weeks as many people are going to get infected. He lamented that the state was moving towards the peak of the infection, and urged the people of the state not […]
News

Report: Boko Haram insurgents kill 3 soldiers in fresh Borno attack

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least three Nigerian soldiers have been killed and several others missing after an ambush by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State. According to online news portal, SaharaReporters the attack took place on Saturday in Ladari, Northern part of Gamboru. According to a military source, several weapons and ammunition were stolen during the attack […]
News

Kano: What sets the Ganduje administration apart

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Recently, the ever-drowning opposition elements in Kano State made a last-ditch attempt to cast aspersion against the administration of Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (OFR) in respect of the decision of the state government to resuscitate some non- or under-performing public assets through public private partnership arrangement with some willing investors that have shown their readiness […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: