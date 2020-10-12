Dangote disburses scholarship fund in Kogi

Dangote Coal Limited in Kogi State has disbursed its yearly scholarship fund to beneficiaries in the various host communities in the state. The disbursement was done at a ceremony attended by top traditional leaders, government officials, Dangote Coal staff and members of the communities.

Most of those who attended the ceremony at the weekend, described Dangote Group as one of the most socially responsible companies in Nigeria. The Onu of Ojukwu, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Muhammadd Ogbe, who was the most senior traditional leader in Ankpa, urged the communities to be peaceful, asking them to also support Dangote Coal and that the company was a blessing to his people. He said Dangote Coal had provided jobs and hope for his people.

Speaking at the ceremony, Coordinator of Dangote Coal, Alhaji Usman Jibrin, said he was elated that the scheme had continued to run for years consecutively. Speaking to newsmen on the sideline at the ceremony, Jibrin said five beneficiaries were selected from each community, adding that the people in all the communities were very impressed by the gesture and the selection process. Listing other interventions in the communities, the coordinator said boreholes had been constructed in each of the communities.

Other philanthropic gestures of Dangote Coal in the communities include the construction of roads, creation of empowerment schemes for women through a revolving loan and the construction of clinic and schools, among others.

