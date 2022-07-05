Dangote doles out billions for season 3 promo, rewards consumers with 32.3m prizes

Dangote Cement Plc. has disclosed that it is rewarding its numerous teeming new and existing consumers with 32.3 million units of items prize, which represents 15 per cent of Nigerian population in its ‘Bag of Goodies Season 3 promo’ in a bid to impact life-changing rewards among Nigerians.

Also, the company disclosed it is setting aside billions of naira in the promo to improve the economic and financial needs of Nigerians to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the cement company stated it is not planning to hike ex-depot cement price in Nigeria during the promo despite the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Group Managing Director (GMD), Dangote Cement Plc, Michel Puchercos, disclosed this at the media unveiling of Dangote Bag of Goodies Promo Season 3 tagged: ‘Spell Dangote and become a Multi-millionaire’ in Lagos Tuesday.

He said, the Bag of Goodies Promo series are designed to continuously reward loyal consumers who have stayed faithful and remained as backbone in the cement business.

According to him, these consumers have contributed in no small measure to make our range of cement products the first choice for construction purposes across the country. Thereby, about a billion naira is up for grab during the promo for the next 16 weeks.

Puchercos explained that the Dangote Bag of Goodies Promo Season 3 is officially opened to Nigerian customers Wednesday and will end October 31, 2022.

