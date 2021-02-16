News

Dangote donates tricycles to Kogi communities

The Dangote Cement Plc, Obajana Plant, has donated 10 tricycles, popularly known as Keke NAPEP, to its host communities. The vehicles were handed over to the communities at an event at the weekend attended the four traditional rulers from the area.

 

The beneficiary factory and mining communities included Obajana, Akpata, Iwaa and Oyo. Speaking at the ceremony to hand over the tricycles, Bajana of Obajana, Oba Idowu Isenibi, described the donation as timely, saying that it would support businesses and transportation in the communities.

 

The Oba of Iwaa community, Francis Migbole, expressed the appreciation of his community, while commending the President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote. In his response, representative of the Plant Director and General Manager, Human Resources and Administration, Haruna Adinoyi, said the donation was part of efforts to create a harmonious relationship between the company and the host communities.

 

He said the company was appreciative of the support from the host communities. Delivering his closing remarks, Deputy General Manager, Ademola Adeyemi, said the tricycles would aide movement by members of the communities, adding that it was part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

 

It will be recalled that only recently, the company funded cooperatives societies in the communities, and had just completed a multi-billion naira Obajana-Kabba concrete road, adjudged to be the country’s longest concrete road in the country.

