Dangote, driver of industrialisation in Africa –MAN

Given its massive investments in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, Pan-African conglomerate, Dangote Group, has been described as a pillar of Nigeria’s manufacturing sector. Speaking on the sideline of the just concluded 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in Abuja, the Director-General of the association, Mr. Segun Ajayi- Kadiri, said Dangote Group was championing Nigeria’s industrialisation. “Dangote Group is clearly a leading member of the Manufacturing Association of Nigeria and has been a pillar of support in the fulfilment of our advocacy,” he said.

The DG added: “As Chairmanof MANLargeCorporations Group, the President of Dangote Industries Limited, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, plays a very important and strategic role in our organisation. He is one of our major sponsors at the 49th AGM and 50th Anniversary celebration.” He said Dangote had never relented in championing industrialisation in Africa through his pan African investments. In appreciation of its contribution to the manufacturing sector in Nigeria, the Association yesterday recognized the company with an award. Meanwhile, President of MAN, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, was also re-elected for a second term.

In his speech, the President of MAN said his association woukd continue to support manufacturers and the government to grow the Nigerian economy. According to him, with the right conditions and enabling environment, the percentage of contribution of the manufacturing sector will grow exponentially, adding that Nigeria is key to the industrialisation of Africa. Speaking earlier, representative of the Dangote Group, Mr. Hashem Ahmed, said the company would not rest on its oars, as it would continue to support the government in growing the country’s GDP and creating jobs.

The group is currently constructing a 650,000 bpd capacity refinery in Ibeju Lekki Lagos, a project the Group President, Aliko Dangote, described as parts of efforts to make the nation self-sufficient in local production of petroleum and save the country of huge forex expended on importation of the products. Meanwhile, the pavilion of the Dangote Group was a mecca of sort as participants trooped to take a glimpse at the different innovative products that were displayed.

