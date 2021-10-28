News

Dangote, driver of industrialisation in Africa –MAN

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…re-elects Mansur as President

Given its massive investments in Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, Pan-African conglomerate, Dangote Group, has been described as a pillar of Nigeria’s manufacturing sector. Speaking on the sideline of the just concluded 49th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in Abuja, the Director-General of the association, Mr. Segun Ajayi- Kadiri, said Dangote Group was championing Nigeria’s industrialisation. “Dangote Group is clearly a leading member of the Manufacturing Association of Nigeria and has been a pillar of support in the fulfilment of our advocacy,” he said.

The DG added: “As Chairmanof MANLargeCorporations Group, the President of Dangote Industries Limited, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, plays a very important and strategic role in our organisation. He is one of our major sponsors at the 49th AGM and 50th Anniversary celebration.” He said Dangote had never relented in championing industrialisation in Africa through his pan African investments. In appreciation of its contribution to the manufacturing sector in Nigeria, the Association yesterday recognized the company with an award. Meanwhile, President of MAN, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, was also re-elected for a second term.

In his speech, the President of MAN said his association woukd continue to support manufacturers and the government to grow the Nigerian economy. According to him, with the right conditions and enabling environment, the percentage of contribution of the manufacturing sector will grow exponentially, adding that Nigeria is key to the industrialisation of Africa. Speaking earlier, representative of the Dangote Group, Mr. Hashem Ahmed, said the company would not rest on its oars, as it would continue to support the government in growing the country’s GDP and creating jobs.

The group is currently constructing a 650,000 bpd capacity refinery in Ibeju Lekki Lagos, a project the Group President, Aliko Dangote, described as parts of efforts to make the nation self-sufficient in local production of petroleum and save the country of huge forex expended on importation of the products. Meanwhile, the pavilion of the Dangote Group was a mecca of sort as participants trooped to take a glimpse at the different innovative products that were displayed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Black man’s dignity depends on Nigeria, says physician

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

The position of Nigeria in Africa and among the black race cannot be overemphasized, a physician Dr. Emmanuel Ogueri, has said. Ogueri noted that in most places, to define a black man, most people across the world take reference from Nigeria.   He maintained that the dignity of the black man to a very large […]
News

Brandon Heitmann Credits Community for Growth of Exigent Design and Build

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Brandon Heitmann began his own business at the age of 18. After realizing that college wasn’t for him, he learned everything he could about the industry of his choice: lawn care. Brandon quickly became an expert in the field, rapidly growing his business in the process. However, by the spring of 2019, he had […]
News Top Stories

Islamiyya Abduction: Kidnappers threaten to kill our children, come after us-parents

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Parents of the abducted students of Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School, Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, has raised the alarm over threat by the kidnappers to kill their children and wards and thereafter come after them, if they fail to come up with the ransom of N110 million, which according to them […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica