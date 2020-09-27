Dangote: Elumelu’s one of Africa’s most innovative, ambitious business leaders

Africa’s richest man and president of Dangote Industries, Alhaji Aliko Dangote has been pouring encomiums on the Chairman of United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr. Tony Elumelu, over the recent listing of the banker, investor and philanthropist on the TIME 2020 100 Most Influential People list.

He described him as one of Africa’s most innovative and ambitious business leaders of his generation, adding that he was a leading proponent of “Africapitalism,” a belief that Africa’s private sector can and must play a leading role in the continent’s development through longterm investments, as well as entrepreneurship and regional connectivity.

Dangote said: “A mere handshake says a lot about Tony Elumelu. His gritty grip underlines his charming, tenacious personality: a man who hardly backs down from any challenge.

The same engaging qualities have propelled him from a modest beginning in Nigeria to becoming chair of the United Bank of Africa, and one of the most innovative and ambitious business leaders of his generation.”

According to him, after deepening the financial market in Africa, Tony has found an equally important niche: giving a voice of hope to millions of youths across Africa. “Tony has harnessed Africa’s youth bulge to catalyse development and protect the future, committing to investing $5,000 each in 1,000 young entrepreneurs per year across 54 countries in Africa.

Having come so far, Tony still forges on, striking a fine balance between personal satisfaction and societal impact,” Dangote said. Elumelu, who is one of only four Africans on the TIME 2020 100 list, is recognised for his track record of business turnaround and value creation, and economic empowerment of young Africans.

Listed as a “Titan” alongside IMF the Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, and American billionaire investor Robert F. Smith, Tony Elumelu is the Founder and Chairman of Heirs Holdings, his family-owned investment company, committed to improving lives and transforming Africa, through long-term investments in strategic sectors of the African economy, including financial services, hospitality, power, energy, technology and healthcare

