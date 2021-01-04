News

Dangote Fertilizer donates classrooms, other facilities to Lagos community

To meet the yearnings of its host communities’ quest for quality education by way of provision of teaching materials and a conducive environment, Dangote Fertilizer Limited (DFL) has constructed and handed over to the Lagos State Basic Education Board (SUBEB), a multimillion naira modern block of classroom and other infrasructures.

The donation of the school, which was meant to serve the Abejoye community in Ibeju- Lekki area of Lagos, was coming on the heels of the provision of empowerment to farmers in the area whose land fell within the area taken over by the state government and designated as part of the free trade zone.

According to the Dangote Fertilizer management, the classrooms, built as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility efforts of the company, was to serve as replacement for the Abejoye Primary School, which incidentally was part of the free trade zone area allocated to Dangote Fertilizer Limited, but relocated to Abejoye community, consisting of staff rooms, head teacher’s office, toilet facilities, power generator and a borehole.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Lagos, Group Executive Director, Strategy Capital Projects and Portfolio Development, Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin, pledged the company’s continuous commitment to the provision of quality education, not only within the host community, but in the country at large. According to him, Dangote’s support for educational development involved assisting host communities to provide sustainable and qualitative education that would ultimately reach all the people.

