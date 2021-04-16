Dangote Fertilizer to train farmers on agric practices

Dangote Fertilizer has promised to train farmers on better ways of farming to obtain bumper yields. This is as the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) have commended President/CE of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote for his contributions to the Nigerian economy.

A representative of Dangote Fertilizer, Mr Ekene Obiefuna, in his presentation at the 2021 Enugu International Trade fair, said that with the training on the best ways of applying fertiliser, farming would become very lucrative and attract more people to embrace it as a means of livelihood.

He explained that the fertiliser company, which has commenced operations, had the capacity to meet and exceed the domestic demand for fertilizer across the country. According to Obiefuna, farmers in the country, especially in the South East, are to benefit immensely from the company as there will be soil tests to determine the appropriate fertilizer type and quantity to be applied to produce a bumper harvest.

In his welcome address, President of Council, ECCIMA, Mr Emeka Nwandu, said that the entrepreneur had through his company, Dangote Group, added a lot of value to the nation’s economy, operating in almost every sector of the economy. Nwandu represented by a council member, Mr Nonye Osakwe, said the company had shown a “great level and a high degree of vision, creative thinking, research, innovation, doggedness, handwork and industry.

“Today, Dangote business and entrepreneurship indulgence has spread to many parts of the African continent, employing thousands of people across the world of which not less than 85 per cent are Nigerians. “As we look forward to Dangote Refinery coming on stream, we believe it will go a long way in addressing the challenges and problems associated with availability and cost of refined petroleum products in Nigeria. “I have no doubt that in the years to come, Dangote Group will become not just a big industrial player in Nigeria and Africa, but also the entire globe, deepening the creation of wealth and employment generation.”

