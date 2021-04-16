Business

Dangote Fertilizer to train farmers on agric practices

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Dangote Fertilizer has promised to train farmers on better ways of farming to obtain bumper yields. This is as the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) have commended President/CE of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote for his contributions to the Nigerian economy.

A representative of Dangote Fertilizer, Mr Ekene Obiefuna, in his presentation at the 2021 Enugu International Trade fair, said that with the training on the best ways of applying fertiliser, farming would become very lucrative and attract more people to embrace it as a means of livelihood.

He explained that the fertiliser company, which has commenced operations, had the capacity to meet and exceed the domestic demand for fertilizer across the country. According to Obiefuna, farmers in the country, especially in the South East, are to benefit immensely from the company as there will be soil tests to determine the appropriate fertilizer type and quantity to be applied to produce a bumper harvest.

In his welcome address, President of Council, ECCIMA, Mr Emeka Nwandu, said that the entrepreneur had through his company, Dangote Group, added a lot of value to the nation’s economy, operating in almost every sector of the economy. Nwandu represented by a council member, Mr Nonye Osakwe, said the company had shown a “great level and a high degree of vision, creative thinking, research, innovation, doggedness, handwork and industry.

“Today, Dangote business and entrepreneurship indulgence has spread to many parts of the African continent, employing thousands of people across the world of which not less than 85 per cent are Nigerians. “As we look forward to Dangote Refinery coming on stream, we believe it will go a long way in addressing the challenges and problems associated with availability and cost of refined petroleum products in Nigeria. “I have no doubt that in the years to come, Dangote Group will become not just a big industrial player in Nigeria and Africa, but also the entire globe, deepening the creation of wealth and employment generation.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

BCG: Financial inclusion, others’ll drive Nigeria’s economic recovery

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a global management consultancy firm, has proposed the promotion of financial inclusion, equitable distribution of resources, infrastructural development and formulation of requisite fiscal policies as initiatives that will drive Nigeria’s post- Covid economic recovery. The measures were highlighted in a recent BCG report titled, “How to Forge an Inclusive Post- […]
Business

Citi fined $4.5m for deleting files

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Citibank has been fined $4.5 million by the Commodity Future Trading Commission for deleting millions of audio files, including recordings, which had been subpoenaed for an on-going CFTC investigation.   Citi blames the scrubbing of files on a design flaw within its system, according to a FinExtra report. The CFTC said it received an assurance […]
Business

NSE records marginal decline

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday witnessed another drop in share prices as bears continue to tighten their grip on the local bourse following sell-off. However, the market breath closed flat with nine gainers and nine losers. Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 95.01 basis points or 0.004 per cent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica