Dangote Foundation disburses N3.9bn to women, youths

Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) said it has so far disbursed N3.924 billion to 392,490 women and youths across 11 states in the country as part of its microgrant programme.

The beneficiary states, according to the Foundation, include Kano, Jigawa, Kogi, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Lagos, Niger, Nasarawa, Sokoto and Katsina states.

The Foundation, in a statement released yesterday, said it has also concluded plans to extend the disbursement of the micro grant to Ogun, Osun, Kwara, Edo, Rivers, Anambra,

Ebonyi and Bauchi states as part of the next phase of the programme. A breakdown of the disbursement shows that N880 million was distributed to 88,000 women in Kano State; 27,000 women received N270 million in Jagawa state; 22,000 women received N220 million in Kogi State; 31,500 women and youths collected N315 million in Adamawa; and 54,000 women and youths got N540 million in Borno State.

Furthermore, 40,000 women received N400 million in Lagos; 25,000 women received N250 million in Niger; 13,000 received N130 million in Nassarawa; 23,990 women benefitted from the sum of N239.9 million in Sokoto; and 34,000 women benefitted from N340 million in Katsina State; and 34,000 women and youths benefitted from N340 million in Yobe State.

According to the Foundation, in some states, mobile phones and bank cards to start up or improve their income generating activities were added to the grants as a delivery mechanism for the funds in partnership with the respective state and local governments and mobile money/bank operators.

Managing Director/ Chief Executive Office of ADF, Zouera Youssoufou, stated that the Board of the Foundation has already approved the next phase of disbursement of the grants across Ogun, Osun, Kwara, Edo, Rivers, Anambra, Ebonyi and Bauchi states.

