News

Dangote Foundation disburses N3.9bn to women, youths

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) said it has so far disbursed N3.924 billion to 392,490 women and youths across 11 states in the country as part of its microgrant programme.

 

The beneficiary states, according to the Foundation, include Kano, Jigawa, Kogi, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Lagos, Niger, Nasarawa, Sokoto and Katsina states.

The Foundation, in a statement released yesterday, said it has also concluded plans to extend the disbursement of the micro grant to Ogun, Osun, Kwara, Edo, Rivers, Anambra,

 

Ebonyi and Bauchi states as part of the next phase of the programme. A breakdown of the disbursement shows that N880 million was distributed to 88,000 women in Kano State; 27,000 women received N270 million in Jagawa state; 22,000 women received N220 million in Kogi State; 31,500 women and youths collected N315 million in Adamawa; and 54,000 women and youths got N540 million in Borno State.

 

Furthermore, 40,000 women received N400 million in Lagos; 25,000 women received N250 million in Niger; 13,000 received N130 million in Nassarawa; 23,990 women benefitted from the sum of N239.9 million in Sokoto; and 34,000 women benefitted from N340 million in Katsina State; and 34,000 women and youths benefitted from N340 million in Yobe State.

 

According to the Foundation, in some states, mobile phones and bank cards to start up or improve their income generating activities were added to the grants as a delivery mechanism for the funds in partnership with the respective state and local governments and mobile money/bank operators.

 

Managing Director/ Chief Executive Office of ADF, Zouera Youssoufou, stated that the Board of the Foundation has already approved the next phase of disbursement of the grants across Ogun, Osun, Kwara, Edo, Rivers, Anambra, Ebonyi and Bauchi states.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NSE: Dangote Cement, UBA, Zenith sustain rally with N235bn

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The nation’s bourse, yesterday, recorded its seventh consecutive gain, appreciating further by N235 billion, following buying interests in Dangote Cement, United Bank of Africa (UBA) and Zenith Bank stocks. Specifically, the market capitalisation rose by N235 billion or 1.20 per cent to close at N19.805 trillion from N19.570 trillion achieved on Monday. Also, the All-Share […]
News

Edo deputy gov lauds Oshiomhole’s sterling qualities at Thanksgiving Service

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA BENIN

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, yesterday admitted sterling and outstanding contributions the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, made that shot him up in politics to become what he was today.   He declared that Oshiomhole taught him all he knew in politics, maintaining that he had no quarrel […]
News Top Stories

FG: N10.4trn spent on fuel subsidy in 14 years

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

    The Federal Government, yesterday, disclosed that Nigeria spent a whooping N10.413 trillion on fuel subsidy between 2006 and 2019, a period of 14 years.   Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who made the disclosure at a media briefing in Abuja, said the quantum of fund spent subsidising petroleum products during […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica