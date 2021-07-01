Business

‘Dangote has upgraded Senegalese cement quality’

The entrance of Dangote Cement into Senegal has upgraded the status of then product in the country. Disclosing this in a statement, the Country Manager, Dangote Cement, Senegal, Luk Haelterman, said: “Before our entry, the domestic market was almost entirely made up of 32.5-grade cement. “Our plant produces 42.5-grade cement, thereby offering the market higher quality cement at a competitive price, which the construction industry urgently needs.” It was also revealed that Dangote Cement Senegal’s integrated plant was of modern quality and fuel efficient that uses the latest technology to produce high quality cement.

The statement noted that yhis enabled the company to compete very effectively in a sub-Saharan cement industry that is fragmented and characterised by smaller-scale operators with older technologies. Haelterman described Dangote Cement’s investment in Senegal as one of the biggest foreign direct investments by an African company, which is an indication of its strong belief in the future growth of its economy.

He said the market had potential for growth for both local consumption and export, despite being saturated by other cement brands. According to him, “apart from capturing the local market in Senegal, we also now export cement to neighbouring countries of Mali, The Gambia and Guinea-Bissau.” Haelterman attributed the company’s outstanding performance in Senegal to stringent quality assurance processes, which were deployed to ensure that customers get high-quality products that meet all the required technical standards.

According to him, Dangote’s introduction of 42.5-degree brand of cement to the major market in Senegal upon entry, has enabled the company gain the desired market share in the country. He also disclosed that Dangote Cement Senegal had developed a culture of supporting local employees and prioritising local hiring, which allows local country employees have the necessary knowledge, experience, and support to take up key roles within the company. He said the policy aimed to gradually reduce the number of expatriates employed by the business by enhancing the skills and capacity of Senegalese employees to take up leadership positions.

“We have ensured that our image has been aligned with two key principles from day one: maintaining high quality, and taking a local approach in everything that we do,” he said. On his part, Human Resources Manager, Dangote Cement, Senegal, Waly Diouf, said the company took training and development of employees as a priority.

“Today, Dangote Senegal has about 800 employees. We make sure that we invest heav-ily in training and development of employees. We have a programme, which enables us boost the skills of local staff at all levels. Dangote Cement Senegal is one of the best plants in Africa. This consistent training of indigenous manpower has made our plant one of the best in Africa,” he disclosed.

