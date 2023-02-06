News

Dangote hits Ogun, Kaduna Trade Fairs, pledges more investments

Posted on

As part of strategies to expand market share and reach more customers, the management of the Pan-African conglomerate, Dangote Group has announced its partnership with Ogun and Kaduna states Chamber of Commerce and Industry to stage this year’s International Trade fair with a promise to invest more in Nigeria’s economy. To this end, the Group Chief, Branding and Communication, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Anthony Chiejina said subsidiaries under the Group are featuring prominently at the two fairs which kicked off at the weekend in Kaduna and Abeokuta, Ogun states respectively. While the Trade fair organized by the OGUNCCIMA will be formally declared open today (Mon day) by the Ogun State Governor, Chief Dapo Abiodun, President Mohammadu Buhari declared opened the Kaduna Trade Fair at the weekend with a charge to the people and businesses to make use of the opportunities offered by the fair.

Represented by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Muhammad Mahmud Abubakar, the President commended Dangote Group for its contributions to national development and then dedicated the Kaduna fair to Dan-gote Group. While declaring open the Fair, a symbolic Dangote truck, assembled by the Dangote Sinotruck West Africa Limited was presented to the President as a mark of commitment of the Dangote Group to the economic development of the nation and Africa as a whole.

 

Our Reporters

