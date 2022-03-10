News

Dangote honours late brother with therapeutic food factory in Kano

Posted on

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, yesterday promised to enter into an agreement with governments and local producers of Nutri-K’s Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) to guarantee adequate supply directly to primary healthcare centres that treat severe acute malnutrition(SAM) on sustainable bases.

He stated this at the inauguration of a factory meant to produce the RUTF in Kano. Dangote recalled the idea as one of the visions of his late brother which he also expressed happiness that it has come true and will be sustained. He said: “I recall my late brother Sani telling me that he would start local production of RUTF in Kano to complement the Foundation’s efforts at fighting malnutrition in Nigeria.

“I am glad his vision has come to fruition today. He was a visionary leader and his legacy lives on. …I commend the board and management of the company for the bold initiative of building this new and massive factory dedicated to the manufacturing of RUTF that will revolutionise the fight against hunger and rare acute malnutrition in Nigeria…

 

Our Reporters

