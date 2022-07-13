Business

Dangote moves 37 places, now world's 63rd richest

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has become the 63rd richest billionaire in the world, moving 37 places from his former position, according to the latest ranking by Bloomberg.

The ranking released on Wednesday, revealed that the Chief Executive Officer of Tesla, Elon Musk, retained his position as the richest billionaire.

Dangote, who moved up 37 places on the recent Bloomberg billionaire list, is worth $20.2 billion as of Monday, July 13, 2022.

He sat as the 65th richest man in the world as of Friday, July 8, 2022.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people.

“Details about the calculations are provided in the net worth analysis on each billionaire’s profile page. The figures are updated at the close of every trading day in New York,” Bloomberg said.

Dangote, Africa’s richest person controls Dangote Industries, a closely held conglomerate.

He owns 85 per cent of publicly-traded Dangote Cement through a holding company.

 

