Dangote: My refinery’ll be completed by end of 2021

as Sanwo-Olu seeks host communities' cooperation

President, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote yesterday said the multi billion dollars and 650,000-barrel per day (bpd) integrated refinery and petrochemical project will be completed by the end of this year, just as granulated urea fertiliser plant at Ibeju Lekki corridor will begin production of fertiliser products next week.

This was even as the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu promised to support the ongoing multi-bilion dollars investments on the axis with massive road infrastructure to further open up the economy of the axis and create a more conducive environment for the industries springing up in the area.

The duo spoke with journalists during Governor Sanwo- Olu’s two-day working visit to the Lagos Free Zone, saying that the investments would turn around the state and the nation’s economy.

Speaking on the economic potential of the refinery, Dangote also added that though the Africa’s biggest oil refinery and the world’s biggest single-train facility expected to generate about 230,000 indirect jobs would be completed by the end of this year, production of petroleum products would commence by first quarter of 2022.

The Africa’s richest man disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists after the tour of the project by the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu who went on a two – day working visit with members of his cabinet to the burgeoning industrial hub located in Lekki area of the state. He also stated that the granulated urea fertiliser plant at Ibeju Lekki corridor will commence production of fertiliser products next week.

He said: “OK the fertilizer you will actually see fertilizer within the next one week. The refinery will be finished by the end of this year and product will start coming out by first quarter of next year. ”

He commended the governor for finding time out to visit the refinery during his working visit, saying: “First of all let me thank His Excellency for taking off about five hours to be with us today.

The governor has been around this area for the past two days. Really Mr. Governor we are very grateful for your support for making this place to be investors friendly and all the support you have been giving. Not only to Dangote but to almost everybody and I can assure that this place will be the hub of industrialisation in the country going forward.

On his part, Governor Sanwo-Olu said there is urgent need to assess the level of investment on the Lekki Corridor, saying efforts were being made to address the issues the investors are facing and avert haphazard development in the new Industrial hub informed the working visit.

Sanwo-Olu said the development of Lekki Port being propelled by the operators and owners of Lagos Free zone has gone up to about 60 per cent , saying the state government would ensure that the problems being experienced in Apapa port.

To regulate and guide against haphazard development, Governor Sanwo-Olu said agencies of government would be located in the axis to ensure that the right things are done.

“The ministry of Environment, Physical Planning, Waterfront and Tourism would also have a full presence here.

Physical planning are things we cannot afford to miss out. We need to ensure that the master plan of this area is kept and the new ones we need to look at we will certainly pick them up for approvals that is required so that government can indeed take the position,” he said.

