Dangote named 2020 most valuable brand

For the third consecutive year, Dangote Group has again emerged as the Most Valuable Brand in Nigeria for 2020. This is revealed in the 2020 edition of the annual brand evaluation,

“TOP 50 BRANDS NIGERIA”. Though still themed Top 50 Brand, however, 60 brands were evaluated as being top of the pack in commemoration of Nigeria’s Independence Diamond Jubilee as announced by the organisers earlier in the beginning of the year.

The emergence of Dangote brand as the most valuable for the third time in Nigeria is coming a year after the company was named the most admired African brand, of African continent origin, by consumers on the continent ahead of the telecommunications giant, MTN, in a survey of 100 African best brands, which was announced in Johannesburg In a statement by Top 50 Brands, made available to journalists ahead of the formal public presentation of the brands yesterday,

Taiwo Oluboyede, Chief Executive Officer, said “In this special edition of the annual top brands evaluation, I am glad to inform you again that Nigerian brands have taken the shine by maintaining their leadership positions.

“We are particularly delighted that locally-made brands don’t just top the list, they also record the majority among the top 10, with seven of the 10 brands being Nigerian.” However, the multinationals have more entries overall, with 52 per cent, an equivalent of 31 brands out of the 60.

This achievement by Nigerian brands are significant in many ways, having 70 per cent of the top 10 being Nigerian. It shows that our locally-made brands are constantly evolving and becoming more vibrant by the day.

“They have not relented in making attractive value propositions that endear the consumers to them, to the point that many consumers are now contended with ‘Made in Nigeria,’ over foreign brands across many categories. This is a clear departure from the recent past,” Oluboyede added.

