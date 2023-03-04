Dangote, Otedola Visit Tinubu In Abuja (Photos)

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote and billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola on Saturday visited the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in Abuja.

The visit of the duo is unknown as of the time of filling this report, but it cannot be unconnected to the emergence of Tinubu as the President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the presidential election and also issued him a certificate of return.

Tinubu secured 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who had the second-highest figure with 6,984,520 votes, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) who polled 6,101,533 votes.

