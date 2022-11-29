Dangote plans 300,000 fresh jobs for Nigerians

Africa’s foremost industrialist, Aliko Dangote, is optimistic that the new multibillion naira investment in the sugar sub-sector would help provide no fewer than 300,000 jobs in Nigeria. A statement from the Corporate Communication Department of the company, said that the Group’s President, Dangote said the company was providing fresh funds for expanding its operations in the sugar subsector.

Dangote, who was speaking at the Flag-off Ceremony of the 2022/2023 Crushing Season and Outgrower Scheme Awards in Numan, Adamawa, said the opportunities would include both direct and indirect jobs.

He said: “We are making massive investment in Adamawa State through expansion of DSR Numan’s sugar refining capacity from 3000tcd to 6000tcd, 9800tcd, and to 15,000tcd. ”DSR will be able to create about three hundred thousand jobs, direct and indirect, with positive multiplier effects on the economy nationwide.”

The Dangote Group is the biggest employer of labour in Nigeria outside the government. Dangote was appointed Chairman, National Job Creation Committee in 2010 to assist the Federal Government in providing more employment opportunities for Nigerians.

The Dangote President had also announced that his company was doubling its spending on CSR schemes in host communities in Adamawa State, the location of its 32,000 hectares integrated sugar complex.

Speaking in Numan, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, described the Dangote Sugar Refinery as the biggest contributor to the development of the sugar development effort of the Federal Government. The Minister also commended Dangote for the massive support through his Corporate Social Responsibility scheme.

In the same vein, the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemicals is expected to create some 250,000 job opportunities when completed next year. Already Dangote Cement Plc is one of Africa’s biggest job providers in the manufacturing sector.

