Dangote receives highest civilian honour in Cameroon

President/Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has received the highest civilian honour in Cameroon – the Commander of the National Order of Valour – from the President of the Republic, Paul Biya. According to President Biya, the landmark honour was conferred on Dangote in recognition of his efforts in infrastructural development in Cameroon and Africa through his cement plants.

The President, at a conferment ceremony held at the Unity Palace, Yaoundé, expressed pride in Dangote’s various efforts to promote industrialisation across Africa through the building of cement plants in several African countries. He noted that these plants has provided thousands of direct and indirect employment at their various locations, to boost the economies of their host countries, just like in Cameroon. He urged the leading African investor to consider more investments in the manufacturing sector in Cameroon, explaining that there were numerous business opportunities in the country.

He maintained that his government is focused on promoting a businessfriendly environment to make the country more attractive and an investors’ destination. In his response, Dangote thanked President Biya and the people of Cameroon for the great honour done to him in the award of the nation’s highest civilian honour. He disclosed that there were plans to diversify the group’s investments in Cameroon, starting with energy.

