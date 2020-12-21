Metro & Crime

Dangote Refinery, key to Nigeria’s economic survival –Labour

Organised labour at the weekend said the multibillion dollar 650,000 bpd capacity Dangote Refinery currently under construction would define the future of Nigeria and the African continent in general.

 

Leaders of trade unions affiliated to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) such as Textile, Chemical, Electricity, Automobile, Engineering as well as Petroleum and Gas, which are also affiliates of international labour platform called IndustriALL Global Union, said the size of the refinery project spoke volume of the entrepreneurial spirit of Aliko Dangote.

 

Calling on the Federal Government to give all the support needed to aid timely completion of the project, the labour leaders recalled that more than 40 “handbag businessmen” were initially issued licences to operate refineries during the President Olusegun Obasanjo regime but unfortunately, none of them had been seen to clear the land let alone starting construction.

 

The President of the National Union of Chemical Rubber Leather and Non-Metalic Products Employees (NUCFRILAMPE), who is the Auditor of the NLC and Chairman of the Nigerian Council of Indusri- ALL Global Union, Comrade Babatunde Goke Olatunji, said the investment patriotism of Aliko Dangote was unparalleled and disclosed that the labour had recommended Dangote to the United Nations for Africa Industrial Development Ambassador.

 

He explained that the labour leaders were motivated to give their views to journalists on their findings on the Dangote Refinery after a working tour of the project in Lagos because of the massive potential job opportunities and the economic benefits upon completion, which, according to him, is what labour is after.

 

Their visit to the refinery, Olatunji said, was in tandem with the industrial development sustainability goal of the global union. The union also has as part of the goals the defence of workers’ rights, building union power, fighting precarious work and engaging capital.

