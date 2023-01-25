Dangote refinery may help end Nigeria’s forex crisis’

Nigeria’s perennial foreign exchange crisis could be resolved this year with the expected take-off of the Dangote refinery project, analysts at CardinalStone Research have said. In a new report, the analysts also predicted that the commencement of op-erations at the refinery, as well as the information technology (IT) sector’s rapid growth, would significantly influence the country’s growth outlook this year. They said: “For Nigeria, the growth outlook could be materially influenced by the sustained traction in tech-led services and an impending paradigm shift in the oil sector. To wit, the imminent onboarding of the Dangote refinery could translate into a key upside risk, helping to unlock new policy frontiers and abate perennial FX woes.”

They, however, noted that socio-political and policy uncertainties, occasioned by the general election in February, were casting a shadow over economic growth this year. New Telegraph reports that Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, had at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meetings in Washington DC in October 2021, stated that Nigeria would save 40 per cent of its FX earnings when the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Plant commence full operations.

