Dangote Refinery to boost human capacity to 57,000

The President/Chief Executive, Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has disclosed plans to increase human capacity at Dangote Refinery project site from 40,000 to 57,000 personnel in the coming months.

 

According to him, the project currently employs 29,000 Nigerians and 11,000 foreigners at the 650,000 barrels-perday world’s largest single refinery project located in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos. This is a ratio of around three Nigerians to one expatriate presently, which will increase for local talent with the new additions.

 

Speaking in Lagos in a recent broadcast, which aired on Arise TV, Dangote said the refinery project remained the biggest in Africa and one of the biggest in the world, adding that many Nigerians were getting massive training as a way to build in-country capacity.

 

“When we started the project, we were supposed to bring a lot of foreign workers, but as we speak today, we have less than 11,000 expatriates. We have almost about 29,000 Nigerian workers that are getting massive training.

 

“We are also creating a lot of capacity in the country, which will be of great help for future oil projects in Nigeria, most especially with the opening up of the oil industry through the new Petroleum Industry Act.”

