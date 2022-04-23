Dangote Refinery’ll be ready before Buhari’s tenure ends – Dangote assures Nigerians

Chairman of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has assured that the Dangote Refinery would be ready for commissioning before President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office in May 29, 2023. Dangote disclosed this to State House Correspondents yesterday after meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Asked when the refinery would be ready for opera-tions, the Forbe’s Africa richest man said; “by the grace of God, Mr. President will come and commission before the end of his tenure”. According to him, when operational, the refinery would create jobs and generate more tax money, which would be used by government to develop the country further.

“In the near future they are expecting to see more employment; they are expecting to see more prosperity. We keep doing new things and good things and also we keep paying our taxes, which will complement the government’s effort in providing education, good health and the rest”, he said.

On if he is worried about potash scarcity as a result of the Russian/Ukrainian conflict, Dangote said there was no need for worry as only 26% of the world’s potash supply comes from the two countries. “No, we are not concerned. Well, there are some few other countries that have it. It’s not only Ukraine that has it. Yes, Ukraine and Russia have about 26% of the world’s potash, but it does not mean that you cannot source potash elsewhere. So I’m not really very concerned, the concern is just about price”, he said.

