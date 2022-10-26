‘Dangote Refinery’ll transform Ghana’s downstream sector’

The Chief Executive Officer, National Petroleum Authority (NPA) of Ghana, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, said the coming on stream of 650,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Dangote Petroleum Refinery would transform the Ghanaian downstream sector through the reduction in the cost of importation of petroleum products into Ghana.

Speaking at the 16th Oil Trading and Logistics Expo in Lagos with the theme: “Regulating Downstream Energy Transition in Dynamic Times,” Abdul- Hamid, said the completion of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery project would be a breakthrough for the West African region, which has for a long time depended on importation of petroleum products.

According to him, Ghana is presently facing the challenge of continuous rise in the cost of petroleum products, adding that getting importers to turn their attention towards Nigeria, rather than going all the way to The Netherlands for petroleum product importation, would help his country stem the tide of a continuous increase in the price of fuel. He stated: “Dangote Petroleum Refinery will have a huge impact on Ghana’s downstream sector.”

