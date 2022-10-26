News

‘Dangote Refinery’ll transform Ghana’s downstream sector’

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Chief Executive Officer, National Petroleum Authority (NPA) of Ghana, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, said the coming on stream of 650,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Dangote Petroleum Refinery would transform the Ghanaian downstream sector through the reduction in the cost of importation of petroleum products into Ghana.

Speaking at the 16th Oil Trading and Logistics Expo in Lagos with the theme: “Regulating Downstream Energy Transition in Dynamic Times,” Abdul- Hamid, said the completion of the Dangote Petroleum Refinery project would be a breakthrough for the West African region, which has for a long time depended on importation of petroleum products.

According to him, Ghana is presently facing the challenge of continuous rise in the cost of petroleum products, adding that getting importers to turn their attention towards Nigeria, rather than going all the way to The Netherlands for petroleum product importation, would help his country stem the tide of a continuous increase in the price of fuel. He stated: “Dangote Petroleum Refinery will have a huge impact on Ghana’s downstream sector.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Chinmaya Foundations Nonstop Day 285 Of Covid19 Awareness & Relief Program in India.

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The national rural social common peoples organization of India, Chinmaya Foundation & it’s one part of the project Dolphin Dance School & Group has continued saving lives through many ways. In the coronavirus pandemic across India, Chinmaya Foundation & it’s Dolphin Dance School & Group project has been raising awareness about Covid1-9 and distributing relief […]
News

Bird flu spreads in Japan

Posted on Author Reporter

  Japan’s worst bird flu outbreak on record spread to new farms and now affects more than 20% of the country’s 47 prefectures, with officials ordering cullings after more poultry deaths. About 11,000 birds will be slaughtered and buried after avian influenza was discovered at an egg farm in Higashiomi city in Shiga prefecture in […]
News

Adebayo seeks establishment of Nigeria-France business council

Posted on Author Isa abdulwahab

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, yesterday called for the establishment of Nigeria-France Business Council to enhance trade relations between the two countries. He explained that the council, which would be private sector-driven, would perform the statutory roles of coordinating and promoting enabling business environments, which would spur economic growth. The Minister, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica