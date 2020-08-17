Dangote rewards 20 cement promo winners

Dangote Cement Plc has handed cheques to 20 new winners in the ongoing Spell and Win national consumer promo Season 2, with the new millionaires emerging from Ekiti State, Abuja F.C.T. and Kano State.

The winners, who were handed the one million-naira cheques in ceremonies held in the three cities, also received instant bank alerts of the money in their accounts. Five winners, Samson Oyebanjo, Onifade Busola, Akinlua David Akinyemi, Deji-Oni Bunmi and Ige Kehinde Oluwatayo, emerged from Ekiti State; 10 winners including a husband and his wife emerged in Abuja, while Kano State accounted for five winners, including Grace Ezigbo, Nura Ahmad, Jamilu Salisu, Aminu BukarMakoda andBello Aminu.

Speaking at the events marking thehandoverof thecheques, National Sales Director, Dangote Cement Plc., Adeyemi Fajobi, said the new entrepreneurswould supportthe economy and create more jobs for the country. Marketing Director, Dangote Cement Plc, Mrs. Funmi Sanni, in her speech, said only Dangote Cement had the capacity to inject such hug amounts of money into the economy.

Sanni, who said a lot of promos were being promised by some companies under the facade of business promotionthat turnedout to bescams and decoys contrived to dupe the customers, statedthattheongoing promo was real and impactful. “Thetarget istomake aminimum of 10 millionaires in every state, only Dangote (Aliko) can do this. His philanthropy knows no bounds. I advise our customers not to wait till dry season before buying Dangote cement.

“Go, buy and become a million-aire. Itisrealandachievableif you patronize us,” she stated. Recounting how he became a winner, Mr. Akinlua Akinyemi, a building contractor in Akure, Ondo State capital, said: “I was on a project for my uncle and fortunately I got the card inside the last bag of cement I bought to conclude the work and when I scratched, I got the correct spelling together with the one I had been keeping and I headed straight to Dangote office for registration”.

Another cement seller and winner, Mrs. Busola Onifade, said she got her own card through a block moulder working at a block industry in Ikere Ekiti, who has been buying cement from her. “I had earlier told him to be keeping the cards for me, but when I didn’t seehim, Ihadtotakepainandwent to his office.

Like this: Like Loading...