Dangote Sugar: ‘Anti-smuggling measures spur revenue growth’

Dangote Sugar’s reported revenue growth of 33.0 per cent y/y to N214.3 billion in FY-2020 from N161.1 billion in FY-2019 was partly spurred by border closure, according to analysts at United Capital Plc. Across business segments, revenue was driven by growth in the 50kg SKU bags (up 34.6 per cent y/y) and retail sugar (up 34.6 per cent y/y). Also, molasses revenue grew 20.0 per cent y/y. According to analysts, the growth in revenue was also largely price driven. “Based on our model estimates, average price per 50kg bag grew 25.9 per cent y/y while volume growth was 6.9 per cent y/y. The surge in price (first price increase in two years) was necessary given the devaluation of the naira, which impacted naira cost of raw sugar and other key inputs.

“In addition, the company’s ability to raise prices was enhanced by the government curbing smuggling activities, which reduced presence of lowpriced inferior sugar quality. It also enhanced volume growth masking weakness in consumption due to the pandemic. “The company’s cost of sales grew 30.7 per cent y/y to N160.6 billion in FY-2020 from N122.8 billion in FY-2019.

The growth in cost of sales was largely driven by surge in raw material cost (up 35.1 per cent y/y to N122.9bn), due to naira devaluation and FX scarcity, which amplified the naira cost of importing raw sugar. Despite the surge in cost of sales, gross margin expanded 131bps y/y to 25.1 per cent in FY-2020 while Gross profit grew 40.4 per cent y/y to N53.7 billion in FY-2020. “Operating expenses recorded sub-inflationary growth of 12.3 per cent y/y to N9.7 billion in FY- 2020 from N8.6 billion in FY-2019, reflecting decent controls on OPEX.

The curtailed growth in operating expenses was driven by lower selling & distribution (down 16.8 per cent y/y) expenses. On the other hand, administrative expenses grew 15.3 per cent y/y to N9.0 billion in FY-2020 from N7.8 billion in FY-2019. The slower growth in operating expenses (relative to gross profit) fed faster growth in operating profit, up 48.5 per cent y/y to N44.4 billion in FY- 2020 from N29.9bn in FY-2019. Sturdy profitability aided by revenue growth: Profit before tax (PBT) and profit after tax (PAT) grew 53.0 per cent y/y and 33.2 per cent y/y to N45.6 billion and N29.8 billion in FY-2020.

The growth in PBT was largely supported by the already strong Revenue growth and further amplified by Fair value gains on biological assets (FY-2020: Gains of N2.4 billion vs FY-2019: Loss of N0.3 billon). Meanwhile, the company recorded FX loss of N1.6 billion in FY-2020 compared to FX loss of N0.06 billion in FY-2019.

The increased FX loss reflects the persistent devaluation of the naira. This drove Finance cost higher by 271.1 per cent y/y to N1.9bn. Meanwhile, the slower growth in PAT (compared to PBT) reflects higher effective tax rate of 34.7 per cent in FY-2020 (vs. 25.0 per cent in FY-2019). “Decent growth prospects despite expected cost pressures: The reopening of the border poses the most significant threat to the company’s growth in the near term. We reckon volume growth in FY-2020 was largely supported by the closure of the border which limited influx of smuggled sugar, creating a larger market for domestic sugar producers. However, it only helped to mask contraction in demand particularly from the confectionery and pastries industry due to limited social activities.

