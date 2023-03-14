Dangote Sugar Appoints Yabawa Wabi As New Director

The board of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has appointed Yabawa Lawan Wabi, as an Independent Non-Executive Director.

According to a corporate notice signed by the Company Secretary, Temitope Hassan, the appointment was approved by the board at its meeting held on February 28, 2023.

Wabi has experience in the public sector having served as Permanent Secretary in various ministries, as Director of Finance and Accounts at the Ministry of Works & Housing and as Accountant General of Borno State.

Wabi is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and a Fellow of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria.

Part of the notice read, “The Board of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc. warmly welcomes Mrs Wabi, and has no doubt that she would bring with her the rich experience she has garnered in finance and a high degree of objectivity to the Board for sustaining stakeholder trust and confidence.

“Mrs Wabi’s appointment as Independent Non-Executive Director takes effect on March 1, 2023, and is subject to the ratification of the Members of the Company at its next Annual General Meeting.”

