Dangote Sugar employs GMD

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has appointed Mr. Ravindra Singhvi as its substantive group managing director/chief executive officer.

 

In a statement by the company, the Nigerian Stock Exchange has been informed through a notification of the resolution of its board meeting.

 

Singhvi is a chartered accountant with background in company secretarial practice, corporate governance and management.

He obtained a bachelor degree in B.Com (Hons) and Law from the University of Jodhpur, India.

Prior to his new appointment, Singhvi had been the acting managing director of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc since 18th June, 2019, after serving as the company’s chief operating officer.

 

He has over 39 years of proven experience in leadership positions in manufacturing and processes in sugar, petrochemicals, cement, and textiles products industries in India.

 

Prior to joining the company, he had served as the managing director & CEO of NSL Sugar Limited, Hyderabad, India, and managing director, EID Parry (1) Limited, Chennai, India, one of top three sugar producing companies in India.

 

