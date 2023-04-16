Dangote Sugar pays N18.22bn dividends, to produce 170,000 tonnes next season

Despite the economic headwinds that characterised 2022, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (DSR) will pay N18.22 billion as dividends to shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2022. It is also targeting the production of over 170,000 tonnes of sugar next season. The dividend payout will translate to N1.50 kobo per share held by shareholders. The company’s Chairman, Aliko Dangote, said: “The shareholders are very happy with the way we have been running their company and also in re-investing the profit into the Backward Integration Programme (BIP) for the sugar industry. “We are going to play our part in ensuring that Nigeria becomes self-sufficient in sugar within a very short period. We are not the only players, but we will surely play our part. “We should be able to produce over 170,000 tonnes which are by far, in the history of Nigeria, the highest to be produced locally.” The company recorded an impressive turnover of N403 billion, a 46 per cent increase over N276 billion recorded during the same period in the year before, and posted a Profit before Tax (PBT) of N82 billion. Dangote attributed the company’s remarkable performance to the pragmatic approach the management deployed by focusing on continued cost and process optimi- sation, improved efficiencies in every area of operations, and service delivery to our customers. He pledged that the management would continue to implement strategic actions to sustain the performance with the support of all stakeholders with complete adherence to the tenets of the Federal Government’s Sugar Master Plan. Dangote said part of the success recorded by Dangote Sugar was made possible by the management’s continued implementation of the Dangote Sugar Development Master Plan with the rehabilitation and upgrade of the Dangote Sugar Refinery’s Numan operations, facilities and land development, as well as the development of the Nasarawa Sugar Company Limited, the greenfield sugar project, and Tunga in Nasarawa State. He said: “Concerted efforts were made during the year to rise above the various challenges that came about due to the COVID–19 lockdow which affected project timelines considerably and continued to generally impact economic activities due to its spillover effect, which also led to the lack of forex to finance most of the project deliverables.