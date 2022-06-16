Business

Dangote Sugar: Shareholders earn N12.15bn dividend

Shareholders of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, yesterday, at the company’s 16th Annual General Meeting (AGM), endorsed a dividend of N12.147 billion, representing N1.00 per share of 50 kobo each. The company’s financial result for the year ended December 31, 2021, showed strong growth in gross earnings of 29 per cent to N276 billion over N214 billion in comparative year of 2020. The result also indicates continued headline growth from diverse income streams and resilience across all financial indicators, amidst macroeconomic headwinds during the year under review.

Despite the challenges that impacted in the company’s performance during the year, ranging from weak macroeconomic fundamentals caused by the underlying, and continued impact of COVID-19, which saw to the steady rise in FX rate, inflation and rise in cost of production, sales volume grew to 771,321 tonnes, production to 811962 tonnes, being five and nine per cent volume growth respectively over the same period in 2020.

Addressing shareholders at the AGM, the Chairman of the Dangote Sugar, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, said that the company’s performance during the year under review is commendable amidst the challenges and the negative impact of COVID-19 on economic activities. He said: “We furthered the implementation of process optimisation, cost savings, and product promotion strategies with the launch of our new brand identity and the pursuit of the Dangote Sugar Backward integration master plan” He further stated that the board and management will continue to implement strategic actions to sustain and surpass this performance while engaging with all stakeholders in the sector and its communities to ensure the realisation of the objectives of the Company.

On the company’s backward integration project, the Dangote chairman emphasised that the goal of Dangote Sugar Backward Integration Projects master plan remains the achievement of 1.5 million MT annually from locally grown sugar cane in support of the quest for sugar sufficiency in the country by the Federal Government. He added that this will be achieved in addition to the extended value chain benefits that will be derived from the projects including thousands of jobs that will be generated in the sector from these projects.

 

Our Reporters

