Dangote takes measures to curb crashes

…launches driver’s training centre

As part of its measures to curb Road Traffic Crashes (RTC), the Dangote Cement Plc has launched a Drivers’ Training Centre located at the Dangote Cement Plant (DCP), Obajana, Kogi State.

The new Centre is charged with the responsibility of attending to all training needs of the Dangote Cement Plc’s drivers.

Meanwhile, the new centre at the weekend convocated its first graduates of 50 trainee drivers.

Speaking to newsmen on the sideline of the convocation at Obajana, Head of the Dangote Drivers Training Centre, Mr. Harisson Pepple, said the training was in line with the company’s Zero Tolerance Policy for auto crashes.

Pepple said the trainee drivers were drawn from the existing motor boys, and that the training period is six months.

He expressed optimism that the “days of crashes involving Dangote trucks are numbered”.

“The Trainee Drivers Programme is all encompassing.The first 13 weeks is theoretical. Then there is three months attachment,” he said.

He said the idea for the centre was conceived in June 2020, with the aim of training, retraining and constantly engaging the Dangote drivers.

Like this: Like Loading...