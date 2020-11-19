Dangote takes ‘Staying Safe Together’ initiative to schools, women

The year 2020 has been a tough year globally with the advent of coronavirus and as part of activities marking the 2020 Global Sustainability Week, employees of pan-African conglomerate, the Dangote Group, had flagged off an employee volunteering initiative tagged; “Staying Safe Together, The Dangote Way”. The initiative was focused on enlightening the public about preventive and safety guidelines to battle the virus. As a women-friendly company, Dangote Group marked the Sustainability Week with the theme: “Staying Safe Together, The Dangote Way,” with activities held in Lagos.

The week-long activity focused on encouraging the young and old, especially the women folk to take care of their various homes to avert a second wave of the pandemic in Lagos. The team of Dangote Company staff volunteers visited schools in Ikoyi area and donated items like facemasks, bottles of sanitiser and machines to help prevent the virus.

Yesterday, the team along with a doctor met with members of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) and The Army Wives Association to spread the gospel of ‘staying safe together.” Zouera Youssoufou, Managing Director/Chief Execu-tive Officer, Aliko Dangote Foundation, said the initiative was borne out of the yearly Sustainable Week celebrated by the company.

“Every year we celebrate a Sustainability Week. This is to show we are sustainable as an organisation dealing with issues with the environment, our community and how we are living in harmony with the people who are our neighbours.

“This year’s theme of the Sustainability Week is on Volunteering and we go to school, churches, mosques to educate the people on how to keep safe. “Today, we did an event with the Police Officers Wives Association POWA and we supplied items like facemasks and bottles of sanitiser to ensure safety. We want to tell people to keep adhering to safety protocols as we don’t want a second wave of the virus in our community like in other countries,” she said.

