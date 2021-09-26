Dangote tasks African leaders on AfCFTA’s implementation

Africa’s richest man and Chairman, Dangote Group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has urged African governments to speed up African Continental Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement in the continent in a bid to enjoy the potential benefits of Af- CFTA in terms of trade and economic opportunities.

Dangote, who made this known during a roundtable discussion at the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) forum in Lagos, explained that there were quite a number of issues which still needed to be addressed in AfCFTA before it becomes reality and beneficial to the continent’s economy. Particularly, the renowned billionaire stated that it is vital for African governments to continuously focus on removing barriers to competitiveness in the continent to boost trade facilitation and economic expansion.

He said: “Given the potential benefits of AfCFTA, my advice to all involved would be to speed up implementation as there are quite a number of issues which still need to be addressed. “It would also be good for them to study the reasons why the previous trading blocs did not enable intra- Africa trade to exceed 15 per cent of total trade and what can be done differently.

“These problems don’t suddenly disappear under AfCFTA. If I have to spend $10 on port charges to export cement while someone on Europe spends $3, then the European company already has a $7 cost advantage relative to an African producer.

“Similarly, if I spend $8 per unit of gas while someone in America spends $3, then they already have a $5 cost advantage. By the time you look at a number of these examples, you will easily be looking at a $20 cost disadvantage. “It is therefore vital for governments to continuously focus on removing barriers to competitiveness.”

Dangote further said: “That is the real ease of doing business, not how many days it takes to register a company. Neighbouring countries should also collaborate on their industrial policies and identify areas where one country has a clear advantage in production of a particular good.

“They can then agree to focus on different sectors and trade accordingly.” While speaking on his wealth of experience of operating in about 15 African countries and how the continent can develop globally competitive manufacturing industries, Dangote said: “To be globally competitive, we must produce either higher quality or at cheaper cost or ideally both.

This is clearly not easy given that others have been at it for many years. It is a David vs. Goliath situation. “So, it will be better to start by being locally competitive. That is the approach adopted by the Asian Tigers. Initially, protection and incentives will be required to support the local firms. “As they learn, they can then become more efficient over time until they are able to compete globally.

“Governments must at the same time continue to remove the hurdles to competitiveness (e.g., poor infrastructure, unfriendly regulations, electricity, access to affordably finance, etc.).”

He continued: “In our cement business, we started off investing in cutting edge production technology to produce high quality cement right from the start, we then continuously pushed to reduce our costs and continue to do so.

Today, we are globally competitive and can be even more competitive if government makes the ports cheaper and more efficient. Building on the learning from cement, we are building our oil & gas business (refinery and fertiliser) to be globally competitive from the start.”

