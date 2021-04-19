Dangote to spend over $700m on sugar refinery

Muhammad Bashir LOKOJA

With a national annual import of over $337 million, the management of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has declared its irrevocable commitment to the Backward Integration Policy (BIP) of the Federal Government to reverse the trend and make Nigeria self-sufficient in sugar production.

The company, which is committing over $700 million to its sugar projects, told visiting members of the Nasarawa StateHouseof Assemblyatthe weekend that the company’s investments in sugar would revolutionise the economy of the state and lift its people.

The state lawmakers, who were obviously excited at the sugar projects, commended Dangote Group for the choice of the state for the project and the accelerated pace with which the project was being executed despite occasional delays arising from communal disagreements.

Nigeria is one of sub-Saharan Africa’s largest importers of sugar, second only to South Africa, but Dangote Sugar management assured the lawmakers that by the time the company fully completes its sugar projects in Nasarawa and Adamawa under the BIP, the nation would be saved of more than half of the forex expended on sugar imports annually.

General Manager for the Backward Integration Project, Dangote Sugar, Mr. John Beverley, said when the factory is fully operational, it would have the capacity to crush 12,000 tons cane per day (tcd), while 90MW power will be generated for both the company’s use and host communities.

