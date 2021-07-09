Metro & Crime

Dangote train 50 North Central journalists in Convergence Journalism

The Dangote Group of Companies, in collaboration with Folio Communications have trained 50 journalists across the North Central geo-political zone on Convergence Journalism.

The three-day media workshop took place at the ‘Cement Village’, Obajana, in Kogi State with the theme “The Convergence Journalism”.

Presenting his paper titled: “Convergence Journalism” former Saturday Editor of Daily Trust Newspaper, Abdulkareem Baba Aminu described convergence journalism as bringing together some varieties of the media based on either ownership, tactical or structural in information gathering and storytelling through the television, radio, newspaper and social media.

Aminu stressed further that the emergence of the convergence of journalism has transformed communication through the media and provided more means that can be utilized to achieve more goals.

He, however, said though there are more gains in the idea of convergence journalism, there could be challenges especially if the room is given for competition by being lazy.

